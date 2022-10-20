BCCI vs PCB Debate: Anurag Thakur's Befitting Reply To PCB

India's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur responded to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) letter following BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's declaration that India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup there in 2023. If the Asia Cup is moved to a neutral location, the PCB warned that cricket relations with India may deteriorate and threatened to withdraw from hosting the ODI World Cup in India the following year.

In response to the developments, Thakur claimed that India was in no position to pay attention to anyone. The ODI World Cup will be hosted in India, and all participating nations including Pakistan will be cordially invited. The competition will go as planned"

"The BCCI will make a statement since that is their issue. India is a global leader in sports, hosting several World Cups. Next year, India will host the ODI World Cup, in which all of the top teams from across the world will compete. India is a force that cannot be ignored in any sport. India has made significant contributions to sports, notably cricket," he stated

Anurag Thakur further added that "World Cup will be held the next year, and it will be a monumental and historic occasion. There are security worries in Pakistan, therefore the home minister will make a decision. Not only cricket, either. India is unable to listen to anyone, "At a ceremony for the Khelo India Youth Games announcement"

Here is the PCB statement: