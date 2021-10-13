BCCI Unveils Billion Cheers Jersey for India T20 World Cup Team

The BCCI has unveiled the Indian team jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In the tweet posted by the BCCI, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah wore the new Indian jersey.

"Presenting the Billion Cheers jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans, BCCI wrote.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

The jersey was blue and had orange highlights. On the jersey, there are sponsors like BYJU's and MPL. The country's name was written under the BYJU's. The new kit is named ' Billion Cheers jersey'. It replaces the 1992 World Cup pattern jersey that the Indian cricket team began wearing at the end of last year

On mplsports.in, new Indian jerseys are available to buy.

The prestigious T20 World Cup will commence on October 17. The warm-up matches are also started for the tournament. The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will kick off on October 24.