BCCI to Unveil New Team India Jersey For T20 World Cup: Check Time and Venue

The Indian team is gearing up for the ICC T20 World Cup, which starts on October 17. For the last couple of days, Indian cricket fans have been wondering if Team India will wear the new jersey for the mega event or not.

In response to all of this, the BCCI stated that Team India will receive a new jersey for the T20 World Cup, which will be released on October 13 on MPL Sports website, the official kit sponsor.

BCCI took to Twitter and wrote, "The moment we've all been waiting for! Join us for the big reveal on 13th October only on @mpl_sport Are you excited"

Team India's new jersey, which they are currently wearing, was introduced in November of last year. The jersey has a retro vibe to it and is similar to the one worn by Team India during the 1992 World Cup.

The change took effect after the BCCI named MPL Sports as the Indian team's new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner.

