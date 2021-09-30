BCCI Treasurer Denied Complaints Against Virat Kohli: Deets Inside

After Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's T20 captain, there have been several revolts against Virat Kohli.

Earlier, there was news that Ravichandran Ashwin was the one who complained about Kohli following the World Test Championships final loss to New Zealand, while others claimed it was Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

There have been rumours that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may remove Kohli's ODI captaincy very soon. Arun Dhumal, the BCCI treasurer, recently went on record to put an end to all of these rumours.

Also Read: Cyberabad: 23 Arrested in Cricket Betting Racket

"The media must avoid publishing this rubbish. Let me state that no Indian cricketer has ever lodged a written or spoken complaint with the BCCI. The BCCI cannot continue to respond to every false story that appears. We learned the other day that there will be changes to India's World Cup team. "Who said all these?" BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was cited in the Times of India.

Initially, it was reported that Ashwin had talked with BCCI about concerns with Kohli's leadership, and more recently, rumours surfaced that Rahane and Pujara had been called by board secretary Jay Shah to offer their opinion on Kohli's captaincy.

Adding to this, Dhumal said, such rumours only harm Indian cricket.