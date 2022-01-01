BCCI Trains Guns At Virat Kohli, Check What Selectors Said

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad for the ODI series against South Africa. KL Rahul was chosen as the series captain after white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to injury.

Following the announcement of the team, Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma addressed the issue surrounding the ODI captaincy, which includes Test captain Virat Kohli. According to Sharma, the selection committee asked Kohli not to resign as T20I captain.

What would your reaction be if the World T20 was just around the corner and you heard anything like this? Everyone in that meeting had urged him to think carefully about his decision to step down as T20 captain and that we might discuss it after the World Cup, Chetan said.

In fact, everyone urged him to stay for the sake of "Indian cricket," but he appeared to have made up his mind.

"At the time, all of the selectors believed that this may have had an impact on our World Cup performance. It was conveyed to Virat that, for the benefit of Indian cricket, he should stay as captain, and it was told to him by everyone in the meeting, including Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah," added Chetan Sharma

Also Read: Check Out Indian Cricket Team's 2022 Match Schedule

"The convenors and board members were present. Who won't tell you? Everyone informed him. If you receive this news, you will be taken aback, "Chetan said.

Chetan Sharma's comments came after Virat Kohli's press conference before the team's departure to South Africa.

India's ODI squad:

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohd. Siraj.