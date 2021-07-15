BCCI Tightens Rules For Men in Blue After Indian Player Tests COVID Positive

During the 20-day break, one of the Indian cricketers on the current tour of England has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be travelling with the squad to Durham on Thursday. The announcement follows BCCI secretary Jay Shah's recent e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom, in which he warned them about the escalating incidents of COVID-19.

"Yes, one of the players has tested positive, although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday, "said a BCCI source.

The name of the player has not been revealed. It is believed that he has been infected with the Delta strain, which has increased the number of cases in the country.

Also Read: World Test Championship: ICC Confirms Points System, Fixtures

In his letter, Shah advised the players to avoid crowded areas because Covishield only provides protection against the infection and does not give complete immunity.

Shah's letter clearly stated that players should not attend the recent Wimbledon and Euro Championships venues in London, which recently concluded.

Starting August 4, the Indian squad will play England in a five-match Test series.