BCCI Shares BTS Pics From On The Mic With Virat Kohli

After Virat Kohli's amazing knock in the super 4 match against Afghanistan India captain, Rohit Sharma interviewed former skipper Virat Kohli. After three years Virat Kohli smashed his 71st international century at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli struck 122 not out off 61 balls to score his maiden T20 century and help India defeat Afghanistan by 101 runs in the opening Asia Cup encounter here.

Kohli hadn't hit a century for India since November 2019, but he had scored 1,012 runs in T20Is at an average of 50.60 until his historic 71st international century on Thursday.

Here is the full interview:

On the other hand, BCCI shared the pictures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma which are going viral on social media.

At the post-match press conference, India's captain for the match against Afghanistan believes someone as skilled as Kohli can hit a century as an opener as well as at No.3 in the order. "Obviously, Virat getting runs is a major advantage for the team, and the way he batted tonight against Afghanistan, I know he is very, very happy." He worked hard on his game, and it paid off handsomely (against Afghanistan). As a team, it is critical that each player have time out in the middle," said KL Rahul