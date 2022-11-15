BCCI Set To Give Big Role For MS Dhoni With Indian T20 Cricket Team: Reports

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team advanced to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals but was defeated by England by a margin of 10 wickets. Following the humiliating setback, the squad has been trolling heavily.

According to the Telegraph, the BCCI is now speaking with former India captain MS Dhoni. The Indian board wants Dhoni, who has experience winning ICC titles, back in some position.

"Dhoni will leave the IPL after the 2023 season. Following that, the BCCI is eager to put his knowledge and technical aptitude to good use, and the former Indian captain will be involved. The former India captain assisted the squad at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE in an interim role. His brief engagement of around a week did not provide the expected outcomes, as the squad was eliminated in the first round," stated that report.

According to the report, the topic will be considered at the Apex Council meeting later this month. This move will also relieve head coach Rahul Dravid of some of his responsibilities.

It is worth noting that neither the BCCI nor MS Dhoni has responded to this news.

