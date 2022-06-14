BCCI Sells IPL TV and Digital Rights For Whopping Amount to These Bidders

After two days of the IPL Media Rights e-auction, the BCCI saw an astounding rise in the value of the IPL. With Star India's tenure as the official broadcaster of the IPL coming to an end, the BCCI opted to hold an e-auction for the rights to the next cycle, which would run from 2023 to 2027.

As per reports, the aggregate sum of IPL TV and digital broadcast rights fetched a stunning Rs 44,075 crore after two days of bidding.

According to an IANS report, with 410 matches to be telecast throughout a five-year cycle, the total value per match for each IPL game is INR 107.5 crore.

Two separate broadcasters won the TV (package A) and digital rights (package B) for the Indian subcontinent in the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027. According to Cricbuzz, a big company has won TV rights for INR 57.5 crore for each game, and the bids for digital have halted at INR 50 crore per game, which is thought to have been won by Jio (Viacom18). The final figure for TV is Rs 23,575 crore, while the figure for digital rights is Rs 20,500 crore.

The auction will now proceed to the bidding of Packages C and D.

Package C: India digital rights package for non-exclusive matches with a starting price of INR 11 crore. Non-exclusive matches include opening match, playoffs, and finals.

Package D: Rights for the rest of the globe, which will consist of five territories with a basic price of INR 3 crore for each game