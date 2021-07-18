BCCI Seeks HCA Report on Telangana Cricket Association

HYDERABAD/DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may have denied Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) associate membership, but their efforts finally paid off. The BCCI on Saturday asked the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to provide a report on initiatives to be taken to expand cricket outside of Hyderabad.

The BCCI appreciated the TCA's concerns regarding the growth of cricket outside of Hyderabad. Although the BCCI cannot accept TCA's offer of associate membership, the BCCI believes TCA, in partnership with the Hyderabad Cricket Association, can assist in the growth and development of cricket in Telangana, "said Rajeev Shukla

The BCCI has also directed HCA officials to meet with TCA representatives to discuss their concerns about cricket development outside of Hyderabad.

