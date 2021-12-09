BCCI Sacked Virat Kohli Captaincy As He Refused To Step Down, Say Reports

After India's humiliating World Cup loss, the BCCI terminated Virat Kohli's tenure as India's white-ball captain with a matter-of-fact statement on Wednesday, giving the captaincy to Rohit Sharma "going forward."

BCCI waited for Virat Kohli to willingly step down as ODI captain for the last 48 hours, but he did not. The BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as the new captain at the 49th hour.

Kohli's termination was not even mentioned in the BCCI statement, which simply stated that the selection committee had chosen to make Rohit captain of the ODI and T20I squads moving forward.

Based on reports, after India was eliminated from the T20 World Cup at the group league stage, BCCI officials wanted to offer the skipper a way to leave the captaincy in an honorable way. In the end, it appears like Kohli challenged the BCCI to fire him, and they did it, leaving the formerly all-powerful skipper with little choice but to accept it.

Kohli's leadership cycle has been a fascinating narrative in and of itself. He began as a brash captain-in-waiting under the ever-cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took him under his wing and developed him well enough before convincing him that it was time to grant him white-ball captaincy and a contract.