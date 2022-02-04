BCCI Rules For All 10 Teams Ahead Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning strictly to ensure that the blockbuster auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season goes through without a hitch. 590 will be auctioned off by 10 teams on February 12 and 13 at Bangalore.
The auction will take place in a bio-secure bubble, in the midst of India's difficult COVID-19 outbreak. The BCCI has issued several rules that must be followed by all 10 teams at the IPL 2022 auction table.
Here are the rules:
*The auction for the IPL 2022 will take place in a bio-bubble.
* On February 9, 10, and 11, the franchise representatives will have to clear Covid-19 testing with a negative RT-PCR report. The testing will be carried out by a BCCI-accredited medical facility.
*Participants who have returned to India from outside vacations within the past 15 days will be subjected to a 7-day obligatory quarantine and must test negative on Days 8 and 9. (twice).
* On February 11, the BCCI will keep a tight eye on individuals entering the team hotel. They will be watched for signs of COVID-19.
The testing will take place between 12 a.m.to 7 a.m. to ensure the seamless operation of the IPL 2022 auction on February 12 and 13. The members will remain in their rooms until they are deemed virus-free.
* All guests will be required to provide complete information, including Covid vaccination results (if applicable), to the BCCI medical staff.
* All participants will be required to wear masks at the auction table in the auditorium.