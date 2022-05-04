BCCI Reveals Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Starting Date, Venue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the venue for the Women's T20 Challenge, in addition to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs and the final schedule.

The Women's T20 Challenge, which consists of four games, is back this season after a one-year hiatus. The tournament will take place from May 23 to May 28, with Pune serving as the host city.

NEWS 🚨 - BCCI announces schedule and venue details for #TATAIPL Playoffs and Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. More details ⬇️https://t.co/dZkzVs2NGj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2022

Earlier, talk of a women's IPL made the rounds, and the BCCI plans to launch the women's IPL in 2023. The board intends to field five or six teams in the first edition.

It is also reported that the existing ten men's IPL franchises will be given first refusal to purchase the women's IPL teams. Ganguly said, "The AGM must approve the full-fledged women's IPL. We hope to begin it by the end of next year."