BCCI Re-Appoints Chetan Sharma As Chief Selector

BCCI announces all-India Senior Men selection committee appointments. Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman of selectors, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath will join him on the committee. It is known that on 18th November 2022, the BCCI fired Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector and issued a job notification for the selection committee.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," Sated BCCI ins the media release

National selection committee of the Indian team:

Chetan Sharma (Chairman)

Shiv Sundar Das (Central)

Subroto Banerjee (East Zone)

Salil Ankola (West)

Sridharan Sharath (South)

