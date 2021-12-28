BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dec 28, 2021, 09:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

A few days ago, he was also hospitalized with discomfort in chest pain. He also underwent angioplasty and was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries.

Many cricketers, fans, and well-wishers took to Twitter to wish good health and speedy recovery for Sourav Ganguly. Here are the tweets.


Read More:

Tags: 
Sourav Ganguly
cricket
COVID-19
Advertisement
Back to Top