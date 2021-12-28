BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.
A few days ago, he was also hospitalized with discomfort in chest pain. He also underwent angioplasty and was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries.
Many cricketers, fans, and well-wishers took to Twitter to wish good health and speedy recovery for Sourav Ganguly. Here are the tweets.
Many asking for an Update on @SGanguly99 s health. Wish him a speedy recovery. Thoughts with him. He is stable. pic.twitter.com/nRiTndculN
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 28, 2021
Wish @SGanguly99 recovers quickly from Covid. Stable at the moment and fingers crossed he will get well soon.
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 28, 2021
Get well soon DADA @SGanguly99 #GetWellSoonDada
Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/WY3i4jfxBI
— 𝗕𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 (@BOONMITRA) December 28, 2021
#BreakingNews #BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for #COVID19
Get Well Soon Sir@SGanguly99 #SouravGanguly #Omicron pic.twitter.com/hYlffoo9IJ
— Mindblower81 (@Mindblower81) December 28, 2021
#SouravGanguly wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏 Dada pic.twitter.com/lTUBo8PeC4
— Rwichik Bhattacharyya (@IamRwichik) December 28, 2021
#Breaking: BCCI President #SouravGanguly tests positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/aVQEpPBn41
— Santanu Ghosh Art (@Santanu61438994) December 28, 2021
Sad news to hear #SouravGanguly tested positive. Hoping for speedy recovery dada.💐💐#dada @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/TUQpHjfc61
— 𝐍𝐈𝐊𝐊𝐈 𝐆 (@NIKKIGU45473309) December 28, 2021