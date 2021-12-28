BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19. According to the reports, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

A few days ago, he was also hospitalized with discomfort in chest pain. He also underwent angioplasty and was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries.

Many cricketers, fans, and well-wishers took to Twitter to wish good health and speedy recovery for Sourav Ganguly. Here are the tweets.

Many asking for an Update on @SGanguly99 s health. Wish him a speedy recovery. Thoughts with him. He is stable. pic.twitter.com/nRiTndculN — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 28, 2021

Wish @SGanguly99 recovers quickly from Covid. Stable at the moment and fingers crossed he will get well soon. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 28, 2021