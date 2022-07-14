BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Comments On Virat Kohli's Form, Deets Inside

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli's, form has become news for quite some time now. In the Indian Premier League, Kohli scored 341 runs in 16 matches. He scored 1 and 11 against England in two games. Kohli struggled in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, scoring just 11 and 20 at Edgbaston.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former India captain, has now spoken out about Kohli's dismal record, stating that the great Indian batter must find a solution on his own.

"Of course, his stats in international cricket show that he possesses both ability and skill. Yes, he has had a difficult time, and he is aware of it. He was a fantastic player himself. He understands it hasn't been good by his own standards, and I envision him coming back and performing well. But he needs to rediscover his path and become successful again like he has been for the past 12-13 years or so, and only Virat Kohli can do that, "Sourav Ganguly, President of the BCCI," told ANI.

Also Read: South Africa Team Has Less Chances To Qualify For World Cup 2023, Know Why

Virat Kohli's poor record has drawn widespread criticism, and several former cricketers, including Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad, have even questioned his status in the T20 team.

"These things are bound to happen in sports. It's happened to everyone. It happened to Sachin, it happened to Rahul, it happened to me, and it happened to Virat Kohli. It will happen to future gamers. That's part of the game, and I believe as a sportsman you just have to listen, be aware of what's going on, and go play your game, "Ganguly said.

Kohli was forced to skip the first ODI against England and he is still doubtful for the second game, which is set for later tonight at Lord's (June 14).