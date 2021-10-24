BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Clueless About Rahul Dravid's Head Coach Rumours?

Sourav Ganguly, President of the BCCI, recently responded to a major update regarding rumors of former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid being selected as the next head coach of the Indian cricket team.

"I haven't received any confirmation; I just heard about it in the media." There is a due process in place. "If he wants to apply, he will," Ganguly stated on a cricket show, implying that he had no knowledge how or why speculations of Dravid being the next head coach surfaced.

"At the moment, he is the director of NCA." He came to see us in Dubai to discuss NCA. What steps should be taken next? We are all of the opinions that the NCA plays an important role in shaping the future of Indian cricket. The NCA is responsible for developing the next generation of Indian cricketers. So he wants to talk about it," Ganguly added.

Earlier, there was news that Dravid had agreed to succeed Ravi Shastri when Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign concluded and that his first job as a coach would be to face a visiting New Zealand team on home soil in the second part of November.

It was also rumored that Paras Mhambrey, would be selected as the Men in Blue's new bowling coach, while Vikram Rathour and R Sridar would remain as the batting and fielding coaches, respectively.