BCCI President Elections: Sourav Ganguly Offered IPL Chairman Role: Reports

BCCI Elections: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is upset after BCCI panel members and administrators urged him to resign as his tenure comes to an end, as per Cricbuzz

In the last few days, there have been reports that the 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Roger Binny is set to take over Sourav Ganguly's position.

"Ganguly did not propose the incoming president's name. He appeared disturbed, sad, and depressed," said a few BCCI executives present at the meeting. Ganguly was the last person who left the office after the meeting," stated Cricbuzz reports

Ganguly was strongly criticised during the BCCI meeting for failing to fulfill his duties as President of the Board. BCCI members reviewed how the former India captain surprised BCCI sponsors by promoting a competitor brand. The 50-year-old hoped to stay as President, but things didn't work out for him.

Cricbuzz further reported that Sourav Ganguly was offered the position of IPL Chairman but he rejected it as it is a small post compared to the BCCI Presidnet role and he wanted to continue as the BCCI President.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi Player Fastest Player to Achieve This Milestone