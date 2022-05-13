BCCI Plans To Hold IPL 2022 Ceremony, Here Is the Guests List

Because of Covid, there has been no opening or closing ceremony in the Indian Premier League for the last three seasons. However, there will be a closing ceremony for IPL 2022 this time.

While the arrangements for the IPL 2022 closing ceremony are still being worked out, it has been confirmed that Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will perform.

The BCCI has decided to honour the 75th anniversary of India's independence during the closing ceremony. The Central Government has organised a number of programs as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

Furthermore, the BCCI will organise a program highlighting Indian cricket's rich history and accomplishments over the previous seven decades. On May 24 and 25, Ahmedabad will host the Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2022 final, while Kolkata will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator. The BCCI has scheduled a function in Kolkata ahead of the knockouts, with the specifics still being worked out.

Also Read: Thomas Cup 2022: India Men's Badminton Team Creates History With First Ever Medal in 43 Years

However, the board has intimated that former Indian captains could be invited as guests to the final. The BCCI has asked event management businesses to bid on organising a magnificent closing celebration on May 29. Because the IPL is returning to India after a two-year hiatus, the BCCI wants to make this a special and unique event.