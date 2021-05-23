BCCI Planning A 30 Days Gap To Schedule The Remaining IPL

BCCI will finalize the dates to complete the remainder of IPL 2021 in its upcoming Special General Meeting on May 29. According to a source, after India's tour of England concludes later this year, the board plans to host the remaining 31 matches in the UAE in the September-October window.

India will begin its tour of the United Kingdom on June 18 when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final. Following that, on August 4, India will play against England in a five-match Test series.

The tour ends on September 14, giving BCCI a reasonable window of time between September 15 and October 1.

The BCCI also intends to hold the second phase with the participation of international players and to fly English cricketers from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates. The BCCI also believes that the IPL would act as a "great platform" for the build-up to India's hosting of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the second half of October 2021.