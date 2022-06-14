BCCI Pension Hike: Here's How Much Retired Cricketers Will Earn

BCCI announced that the monthly pensions of retired cricketers (both men and women) and umpires will be increased beginning June 1, 2022.

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, said: "It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of." The players remain the lifeline, and as a board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution. "

"The welfare of our cricketers, be it former or present, is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction." The BCCI values the contributions the umpires have made over the years, and this is one way to express our gratitude for their diligent services to Indian cricket. A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme, with more than 75% of the beneficiaries getting a 100% raise, "Honorary Secretary, BCCI, Mr. Jay Shah, said.

Here is how much the BCCI raised the pension: