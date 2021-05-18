BCCI Names Shiv Sunder Das As Batting Coach For Women's Cricket Team

Shiv Sunder Das, a former Test batsman for India, has been appointed the Indian women's cricket team's batting coach. Das has been named by the BCCI for the upcoming England tour. For the past few years, he has been working with Rahul Dravid at the National Academy of Cricket (NCA).

In the four-nation tournament in Patna in 2020, he also coached the Indian women's 'A' team. Between 2000 and 2002, Shiv Sunder Das of Odisha played 23 Tests for India as an opener, scoring 1326 runs at an average of 34.89, including two centuries. He played four One-Day Internationals for his country.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Abhay Sharma as the women's team fielding coach and Rajkumar Devi Gaikwad of Baroda as the manager. India will play one Test, three One-Day Internationals, and three Twenty20 Internationals during their tour of England.