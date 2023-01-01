BCCI Names 2022's Best Players in all formats

The Board of Cricket for Control (BCCI) in India has released the best performers list in all formats. wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were top performers for India in Test cricket. Shreyas Iyer and Mohammad Siraj best performers in ODI and Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvnewswar Kumar were the top performers in T20I

"@surya_14kumar and @BhuviOfficial are our Top Performers in T20Is for 2022 #TeamIndia" Pant scored 680 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.81, with his top score of 146 runs, while Bumrah got 22 wickets in five matches while coping with recurring ailments.

BCCI wrote" @ShreyasIyer15 & @mdsirajofficial lead the charts for the Top Performers in ODIs in #TeamIndia". Iyer scored 724 runs in 17 matches, with the best score of 113*, while Siraj grabbed 24 wickets in 15 50-over matches.

"@surya_14kumar and @BhuviOfficial are our Top Performers in T20Is for 2022 #TeamIndia," wrote BCCI. Suryakumar scored 1164 runs in 31 matches, with the top score of 117, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 37 wickets in 32 games.

