BCCI Mulls 5 Teams, 20 League Matches For Women's IPL 2023: Reports

Women's IPL 2023: The inaugural edition of Women's IPL is likely to take place next year following the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. According to reports, BCCI intends to field five teams for the first season. Each team may face the other team twice throughout the league rounds, with the top teams advancing directly to the finals.

In addition, each side will have the option of fielding five abroad players in the playing XI, with four coming from ICC full member states and one from an associate nation. In the men's IPL there will be four international players in the playing XI, whether it is ICC member states or associate nations.

BCCI is considering two options for the five teams, whether to conduct the matches in Men's IPL-held venues or in different venues.

Zone-based (North (Dharamsala/Jammu), south (Kochi/Vizag), central (Indore/Nagpur/Raipur), east (Ranchi/Cuttack), north-east (Guwahati), and west (Pune/Rajkot) (with matches held at non-IPL venues) and city-based Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata - with matches held at IPL venues) according to Cricbuzz reports.

Speaking of venues, BCCI is planning to hold the matches in two venues The first part of the tournament is expected to take place in one venue, while the second half will be held in a completely another one.

Also Read: Inox To Screen T20 World Cup 2022 Matches, Conditions Apply