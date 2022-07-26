BCCI Likely to Bid for 2025 Women's ODI World Cup Hosting Rights : Report

New Delhi: If the BCCI wins the bid for hosting the Women's 50-over World Cup, India will likely hold the mega event in 2025, news agency PTI reported. If India wins the bid, the ICC flagship event will return to the country after more than a decade.

India hosted the Women's 50-over World Cup in 2013. Australia thrashed the West Indies by 114 runs in the title clash to lift the trophy.

BCCI is set to bid for hosting rights in the upcoming ICC's Annual Conference in Birmingham. As per reports, the bids for the four big women's ICC events for the next cycle will be accepted during the meet and India will be favourites to host the 2025 edition of the global ODI event.

“Bids are being accepted for four women's events. The prominent amongst them are 2024 and 2026 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2025 edition of the ODI World Cup,” an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The last big mega women's global cricket event held in India was the 2016 World T20 but that was primarily because ICC used to organise both men's and women's event simultaneously.

(With inputs from PTI)