BCCI, IPL Franchises Loss Over Cancellation Pegged At 3,000 Crores

The Indian Premier League is a world-class tournament. In the 13 years of IPL history, the tournament hasn’t faced any hurdles. Due to Coronavirus, the IPL 13 season was held in the UAE without any audience. Now, in the 14th season, BCCI decided to conduct in India and introduced the bio-bubble format. Yet, despite all precautions, IPL players tested positive for Covid leading to the cancellation of the cash-rich tournament. Due to this, it is being said that BCCI may suffer a loss of more than Rs 3,000 crores.

When the IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without a crowd in 2020, the BCCI made Rs 4,000 crore. The cricket body anticipated that IPL 2021 would be solely on a broadcast platform and bring in the same amount of revenue. BCCI earns Rs 67 crore from every match broadcast.

In the 60-match tournament, 31 matches are still left to be played. Now, with the forced cancellation, BCCI will suffer a loss of more than half its income. The IPL franchises too will suffer as a result of India's cricket board's Rs 2,000 crore loss. Since half of the tournament has been canceled, the BCCI's revenue loss could result in a significant reduction in contributions to the IPL's central reserve pool.

The eight IPL franchises were projected to generate Rs 2,000 crore revenue in 2021. The eight teams will have to forego at least Rs 1,000 crore in earnings from the central reserve pool if half of the tournament was in jeopardy.