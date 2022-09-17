BCCI To Introduces New Rule In Domestic T20 and IPL

The BCCI is planning to introduce a new idea in the domestic T20 event, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It's known as the Impact Player Substitution. If everything goes well, we may see this rule in IPL 2023 too...

What is the Impact player rule?

If this rule is implemented, teams will be permitted to make a maximum of one substitute from their playing XI during a game to improve their chances of winning. As a result, the BCCI refers to this substitution as an impact player.

At the time of the toss, teams must announce their starting XI and four substitutes. Only one of the four replacements listed on the squad sheet can be used as an impact player.

Impact Player rules in Batting and Bowling:

1. A player who is replaced by an impact player is not authorised to play the rest of the game and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder.

2. If the batting team loses a few early wickets, they can replace a dismissed batsman to increase their batting depth. At the fall of a wicket or during an innings break, the impact player can be swapped for the batting side.

3. If a batter is injured and retires, the impact player can be substituted at the end of the current inning.

4. A bowling team can also substitute a bowler from the four substitutions announced before the match to provide depth to their bowling. I

5. Impact Player may bowl the full quota of four overs in a single unbroken inning, regardless of the number of overs bowled by the player he is replacing. If a bowler is suspended for whatever reason, then teams cannot use the impact player.



