BCCI Gives Rishabh Pant's Medical Update

Rishabh Pant, who was receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun, is now being shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Rishabh Pant will undergo treatment for his ligament tear in Mumbai.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," stated BCCI

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," the statement reads.

Rishabh Pant's shifting video from Max Hospital surfaced widely on social media.

Here is the video:

🚨 BREAKING: @RishabhPant17 is being flown to Mumbai from Dehradun's Max Hospital. BCCI to take over the treatment. If required, Pant might be shifted abroad for further treatment pic.twitter.com/DrTj5cF8k0 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 4, 2023

Also Read: Hockey World Cup 2023 All 16 Teams Squads