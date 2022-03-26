BCCI to Felicitate Tokyo Olympic Winners at IPL 2022 Opening Ceremony

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26, 2022, Saturday.

However, before the cricket action begins at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will honor the Tokyo Olympics medalists. According to the sources, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to attend the ceremony and will get a prize of Rs 1 crore from the BCCI. Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina, PV Sindhu, Hockey team will receive awards from BCCI

The Indian delegation won six medals in the Tokyo Olympics last year, which was a fantastic achievement feat, and the Indian cricket board will recognize the Indian competitors' efforts.

However, the BCCI will skip the opening ceremony for the fourth year in a row. The last time a grand opening ceremony marked the start of a cricketing spectacle was in 2018.

Because of the Pulwama attack, the organizers decided to cancel the gala celebration in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic and lockdowns, the BCCI skipped the opening ceremonies in 2020 and 2021.