BCCI Elections: Sourav Ganguly to Give Up President Post?

BCCI Elections: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is likely to step down from the president's post and he will not be in context in the BCCI election, which is scheduled to take place on October 18. Ganguly is widely expected to be India's representative for the position of International Cricket Council Chairman, according to media reports. The elections for the ICC chairman position will take place at the end of the year.

If not Sourav Ganguly, then who will be the BCCI president? As per media reports, Roger Binny is a strong frontrunner to become the next BCCI President.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, senior BCCI officials met on Thursday. And the officials agreed that Ganguly will not run in the elections. Ganguly attended the meeting along with Jay Shah, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, Treasurer Arun Dhumal, and former BCCI President N. Srinivasan, as per Dainik Jargan's reports.

With Ganguly's resignation, a section of people thought that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will also resign. However, based on recent reports, Jay Shah appears to be staying. According to reports, Ganguly will not run again, but Jay Shah will run for the position of secretary of the board again.