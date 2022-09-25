BCCI Elections Schedule Announced

The election season for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun, with the electoral officer publishing the schedule. According to a seven-page letter given to state associations on Saturday (September 24), the deadline for state units to propose their members was Saturday (September 24), and nominations are due on October 11 and 12. Of course, the polls will take place in Mumbai on October 18, the day of the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Election Schedule:

1. Call for Members to File Applications to Nominate their Representative: September 24

2. Deadline for Members to File Applications to Nominate their Representative: October 4

3. Release of Draft Electoral Roll: October 5

4. Submission of Objections to Names in the Draft Electoral Roll: October 6 and 7

5. Examination of Objections and Decisions; Release of Final Electoral Roll: October 10

6. Window to File Nomination Application (to Be filed in person): October 11 and 12

7. Scrutiny of Nomination Applications: October 13

8. Announcement of List of Validly Nominated Candidates: October 13

9. Withdrawal of Nominations (in person): October 14

10. Announcement of List of Contesting Candidates: October 15

11. BCCI Election: October 18

12. Declaration of Results: October 18

