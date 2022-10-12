BCCI Elections: Karma Hits You Back Fans Troll Sourav Ganguly, Know why?

BCCI Elections: Sourav Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president will come to an end in a few days. The former India skipper was reportedly chastised for his lack of performance during his three-year tenure, as per Cricbuzz

As per reports, former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Roger Binny is expected to succeed Ganguly as BCCI president.

According to PTI, the BCCI did offer Ganguly another position on the board, which the former captain refused. The BCCI had offered Ganguly the IPL chairman position, but the former India captain declined since it was a small job compared to being the Board president.

Soon after the reports went viral, fans flocked to social media and trolled Sourav Ganguly. Even a few sections of Virat Kohli said that In 2021, Virat Kohli wanted to continue as ODI captain, but was denied. Now, Sourav Ganguly wanted to continue as BCCI President but was denied.

Here are the tweets:

After all that politics and PR against Virat Kohli -



• Rohit Sharma getting Karma back

• Boria Majumdar also got Karma back

• Today Gandguly also sacked

• Now Chetan Sharma and Sunil Gandvaskar left



Do I forgot to mention anyone ?#SouravGanguly #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/FF0OlomSW7 — Aarav (@sigma__male_) October 11, 2022

Nothing travels in a straight line whether it is heartbeat or Karma#SouravGanguly https://t.co/tggkkGf1Py — Arunesh Sinha (@arunesh7103) October 12, 2022