BCCI Didn't Ask To Reschedule Test Matches: ECB

Earlier, there were reports that BCCI was contacting England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) to reschedule the Test matches so that the remaining IPL can be scheduled. However, ECB has denied that.

ECB has stated that it has not received any formal request from the BCCI to alter the schedule of the five-Test series between England and India so that the remaining 31 matches of the IPL T20 cricket tournament can be played in England.

"We communicate with the BCCI on a variety of issues. However, they didn't request to alter the schedule of the five-Test series in order to accommodate the IPL matches. 'The Test series is already underway as planned," as per the ECB sources. On August 4, the first of five Tests between India and England will begin.