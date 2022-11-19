BCCI To Consider Split captaincy, Hardik Pandya New T20I Captain: Reports

BCCI fired the entire senior national selection committee, chaired by Chetan Sharma, on Friday. In another stunning revelation, the BCCI is exploring a divided captaincy. Hardik Pandya is set to take charge in the shortest format of the game, according to a news report by the news agency PTI.

It is worth noting that the BCCI was opposed to "split captaincy" at the start of the year when Virat Kohli wanted to lead the team in ODIs and Tests after relinquishing captaincy in T20Is alone.

Rohit, who took over as Team India's captain in all three forms earlier this year, is poised to suffer the same fate as Virat Kohli. The Mumbai batsman may continue to captain the squad in ODIs and Tests, while Hardik Pandya is anticipated to take over in T20Is.

Since making a comeback from a long injury layoff, Hardik Pandya has had a good run in his career, particularly in the fast format. When he was named captain of the new franchise, the Gujarat Titans, a few questions were raised, but he silenced all doubters by winning the title.

The new selection committee will be tasked with naming captains for various forms. Hardik Pandya is now considered the favourite to replace Rohit Sharma as T20I captain, especially following India's semi-final elimination from the T20 World Cup in 2022.

