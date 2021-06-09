BCCI to Conduct T20 World Cup in Srilanka?

Sri Lanka will be the next venue option for BCCI to host the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, which is set to be hosted by India. Given the circumstances in India around COVID-19, the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have discussed hosting the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Officials from the BCCI have also been in contact with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), according to a report.

There's no doubt that BCCI and ECB officials have been discussing moving the showpiece tournament to the United Arab Emirates in light of the COVID-19 issue in India. However, it must be remembered that hosting the IPL would entail a large number of games, not to mention other tournaments or matches that may be staged in some of the stadiums, as well as weary pitches by the time of the World Cup.

There have been some basic discussions with SLC authorities while keeping the playing circumstances in mind. It's too early to go into specifics, but we still have some time before we need to contact the ICC to update them on the situation, as the BCCI will retain hosting rights even if the tournament is held outside of India, as per sources

While the United Arab Emirates only has three venues in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka will have more alternatives for holding games. There are three stadiums in Colombo itself. SLC had also stated its aim to host IPL 2021 in the September-October timeframe.

The ICC has previously stated that the BCCI will keep the T20 World Cup hosting rights even if the tournament was moved to another country.

"Later this month, a definitive choice of the host country will be made. The BCCI Board also affirmed that the tournament will be hosted by the BCCI regardless of where it is held "In an official statement, the ICC stated.