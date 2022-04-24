BCCI Committee Investigates Saha's Case And Reveals Journalist's Name

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to impose a two-year suspension on sports journalist Boria Majumdar, who was found guilty of intimidating experienced wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha over an interview. As a result, he will no longer be permitted to attend cricket stadiums and is unable to meet players.

This incident began in February of this year when Saha turned to social media and shared messages of threatening texts he got from a renowned journalist. Saha, who was displeased, captioned the post: "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket… this is what I face from a so-called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where journalism has gone"

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Following this, Saha received overwhelming support from cricketers and fans all over the world.

Also Read: Will Issue Defamation Notice To Wriddhiman Saha, Says Accused Journalist

The BCCI appointed a team to investigate Saha's accusation, which included vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal, and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia. While Saha was first hesitant to name the journalist, he later named Majumdar. As a result, the journalist has been sentenced to a two-year suspension.

"We will notify all state units of the Indian Cricket Board that he will not be permitted to enter stadiums. He will not be granted media credentials for home matches, and we will also write to the ICC to have him blacklisted. Players would be advised not to communicate with him," said a BCCI official