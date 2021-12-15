BCCI Clueless About Virat Kohli's Break?

There was a lot of talk about Virat Kohli after his ODI captaincy was removed. Since Tuesday morning, rumors have circulated that Kohli had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw his name for the upcoming South Africa tour's ODI leg. Some speculated that Kohli would take a vacation because his daughter Vamika's first birthday is on January 11th.

A top BCCI official revealed that India Test skipper Virat Kohli has not made any formal request for a break, putting all doubts about his participation in the Indian cricket team roster for the upcoming month's ODI series against South Africa to rest.

"As of now, Kohli has not submitted any formal request to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah to forgo the ODIs. If something is determined later or he experiences an injury, then it's a different story," said a senior BCCI official.

"As of today, he is scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals on January 19, 21, and 23," he said.

Due to bio-bubble constraints, all of the players' families are also flying to South Africa on the same chartered flight, according to the official.