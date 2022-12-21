BCCI Central Contracts 2022-23: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Get Promotions

The BCCI is likely to unveil yearly player contracts for 2022-23 today (December 21), with ace all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, and explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav likely to get promotions.

Currently, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are now in Grade C of the BCCI Central Contracts, both are expected to earn Grade A contracts.

Spinner Axar Patel is another prominent name who is likely to be promoted since he represents the Indian cricket squad in all three forms and is playing well. Shubman Gill, a young opener, is also in line for a promotion after impressing everyone with his performance with the bat in both Tests and ODIs.

Ishan Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, is poised to join all-rounder Deepak Hooda in the Grade C category. Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar are likely to stay in Grade C.

Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, and Wriddhiman Saha are unlikely to keep their core contracts.

