BCCI Bans Flags With Sticks in Stadium, Dubs it Weapons of Violence

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has experienced various issues in running the Indian Premier League (IPL) successfully during the last two years. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the last two seasons were held in Dubai. However, the tournament is currently being held in Mumbai and Pune

To run the league smoothly, the BCCI and Mumbai Police have collaborated and added a few additional restrictions for spectators entering the stadium.

According to a report, flag-waving sticks are not permitted inside the IPL venue stadiums. The BCCI and Mumbai police believe that if sticks of the flags are thrown on the pitch, they can be used as a weapon of aggression or can cause injury to a player.

Based on the report, fans at three Mumbai venues – Wankhede, Brabourne, and DY Patil – were requested to put their respective IPL team flags outside the gate.

According to a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official, the franchises had arranged plastic flags during the pandemic days, but the board has now prohibited them