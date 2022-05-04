BCCI Banned This Journalist For Two Years Know Why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has barred journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after the committee found him guilty of threatening Wriddhiman Saha when he was turned down for an interview. The BCCI had led a three-person committee to look into the situation.

In February, Saha shared a screenshot of the chat with a journalist, showing how Majumdar had intimidated him, saying, "I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this. " However, at that point, Saha did not reveal the name of the journalist.

Saha confirmed the journalist's identity when testifying before the BCCI committee led by Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the BCCI, who presided over the committee. Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasurer, and Prabhtej Bhatia were also present.

The Indian wicket-keeper gained support from the cricketing community following the incident. Rahul Dravid, India's coach, has also stated his support for Saha.