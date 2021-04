BCCI Annual Player Contract: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In A+

BCCI announced annual player retainers 2020-2021 in the category of senior men. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah remain the only three players with an A+ contract. They will get Rs 7 crore in Salary. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep who have suffered from injuries in the last few years are demoted to B and C contracts. Yuzvendra Chahal has also dropped a grade from B to C.

New players Axar Patel, Siraj, Gill are awarded C grade, while Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav were not on the list.

Grade A+(Rs 7 crore)

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A(Rs 5 crore)

R Ashwin, Shikar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Rishab Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Grade B (Rs 3 crore)

Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C( RS 1 crore)

Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, Hanauma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

