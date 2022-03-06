BCCI Announces IPL 2022 Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament will be held in Mumbai and Pune. In total, 70 league matches and 4 playoff games will be played over the course of 65 days.

The much-anticipated IPL 2022 will begin on March 26. The ten teams will fight for the title for two months, with the final slated to take place on May 29. The first match is between the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Based on the number of titles won and the finals played, the teams are separated into two groups, A and B.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans

Here is the schedule:

IPL 2022 complete schedule

