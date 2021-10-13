BCCI Announces India T20 Final Squad, Check Cricket Players' List

The mega tournament of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on October 17. For the World Cup, all the teams have announced their squads. October 10 was the last date to make changes to their squad for all the teams. At the given deadline, Pakistan had changes in their squad. Many of them predicted that the BCCI would alter the squad.

Earlier on October 9, BCCI selectors, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and head coach Ravi Shastri held a meeting for a final review of the squad. After seeing the players' performances in IPL 2021, there was news that BCCI would make changes to the squad.

In the speculation list, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy are there. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, did well in the IPL 2021 but he is out of the World Cup squad. Former cricketers and Chahal's performance in the IPL put pressure on the BCCI.

However, in response to all of this, the BCCI stated that there would be no changes to the squad unless there was an injury.

Here is India's T20 World Cup Final Squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami

Standby players:

Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.