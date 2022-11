BCCI Announces IND vs NZ, IND vs BAN 2022 Series Squad

India confirmed their lineup for the forthcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, as well as the ODI and Test series against Bangladesh. Hardik Pandya will represent India in T20Is in New Zealand, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in ODIs. Meanwhile, experienced players KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have been rested for the visit. However, the rested players will be included in the team for the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh, which will be led by Rohit Sharma. The New Zealand series will start on November 18 and ends on November 30, while the Bangladesh series will start on December 4 and ends on December 26.

ODI squad for New Zealand series: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

T20I squad for New Zealand series: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Test squad for Bangladesh series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.