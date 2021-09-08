BCCI Announces ICC T20 World Cup India Squad

This is good news for Indian fans, who are anxiously waiting for the Indian team squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. India's 15-member squad for the World Cup, which will take place from October 17 to November 14, was announced on Wednesday by BCCI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and selection committee Chairman Chetan Sharma announced the team. Virat Kohli will lead the team. The team for the World Cup will be mentored by MS Dhoni.

"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul are the main batsmen. In the bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar are the pace bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Axar Patel will be the spin bowlers. Hardik Pandya and Jadega are on the all-rounders side.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed Not In List

India's T20I Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishab Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021