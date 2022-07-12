BCCI Announces 15-Member Women's Squad For Commonwealth Games 2022

BCCI has announced the Indian women's cricket squad for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. The Women's T20 International will be included in the famous multi-sport tournament for the first time.

India is in Group A, which also includes Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan. Group B includes Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semifinals. India will play three games in the tournament's league stage beginning July 29, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed in a release

The Indian women will play their first encounter against T20 World Champions Australia on July 29 at Edgbaston, followed by Pakistan on July 31 and Barbados on August 3, according to a press release.

Indian women's squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby Players: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav