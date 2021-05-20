BCCI Announce Indian Women's Team Annual Contracts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the list of annual player contracts for the Indian Women's cricket team. The BCCI has awarded central contracts to 19 women cricketers, three fewer than the 22 players who earned contracts last year.

The Indian Women's team's annual contracts are divided into three grades, with Grade A cricketers receiving Rs 50 lakh, Grade B cricketers receiving Rs 30 lakh, and Grade C cricketers receiving Rs 10 lakh.

Grade A contracts: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav.

Grade B contracts: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Grade C contracts: Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, and Richa Ghosh.

Since signing her first annual contract with the Indian Women's team last year, Shafali Verma has been promoted to the Grade B group. on the other hand, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, and Anuja Patil were unable to secure an annual contract this year