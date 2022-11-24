BCCI Announce India Squad For ODI, Test Against Bangladesh

The Indian team's next campaign will be against Bangladesh in 2022. India will play Bangladesh in an ODI and Test series. Three ODIs and two Test matches will be played during India's trip of Bangladesh in 2022.

The ODI series between Bangladesh and India will be played first, followed by the Test series. The ODI matches are scheduled on December 4, 7, and 10. The first two ODIs will be played in Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. The third ODI will be played at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Two Test matches will be played during India's trip of Bangladesh. The first Test between Bangladesh and India will be held from December 14 to 18 at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, with the second test taking place from December 22 to 26 at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

While India has selected their teams for the 2022 trip to Bangladesh, Bangladesh is yet to announce its squads. India will be led by Rohit Sharma in both the ODI and Test series.

India squad for the ODI series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

India squad for the Test series:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: German Players Cover Their Mouth Over One Love Armband Controversy, Pic Viral