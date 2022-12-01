BCCI Announce Cricket Advisory Committee Names

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the selection of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Thursday. Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik make up the three-person committee.

Malhotra has played in seven Tests and twenty One-Day Internationals for India, and he was recently elected President of the Indian Cricketers' Association. Paranjape has played four One-Day Internationals for India and served on the Senior Men's Selection Committee. Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs, and 31 T20Is for India throughout an 11-year career, remains a member of the CAC.

