BCCI Allows Only Halal Meat For Indian Team In The New Diet Plan, Fans Furious

Nov 23, 2021, 17:10 IST
The Indian team is going on a high note under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. The team registered a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in the T20Is.

Fans were celebrating this victory on Twitter. In the midst of all of this, there was one more piece of news that sparked a massive controversy on social media.

People were outraged on BCCI as reports surfaced that the Indian players had been ordered to adhere to a strict diet plan.

According to the Indian cricket team's new dietary plan, "players are not permitted to consume pork, beef, and variety in order to maintain themselves fit and healthy," based on a report

"If someone wants to consume meat, it must be halal; players are not permitted to eat any other type of meat," it continued.

They will not be permitted to consume any sort of pork or meat. If they wanted to eat meat, they were only permitted to have 'halal' meat. It led to controversy and #BCCI_Promotes_Halal is trending on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions:

