BCCI Allows Only Halal Meat For Indian Team In The New Diet Plan, Fans Furious

The Indian team is going on a high note under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. The team registered a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in the T20Is.

Fans were celebrating this victory on Twitter. In the midst of all of this, there was one more piece of news that sparked a massive controversy on social media.

People were outraged on BCCI as reports surfaced that the Indian players had been ordered to adhere to a strict diet plan.

According to the Indian cricket team's new dietary plan, "players are not permitted to consume pork, beef, and variety in order to maintain themselves fit and healthy," based on a report

"If someone wants to consume meat, it must be halal; players are not permitted to eat any other type of meat," it continued.

They will not be permitted to consume any sort of pork or meat. If they wanted to eat meat, they were only permitted to have 'halal' meat. It led to controversy and #BCCI_Promotes_Halal is trending on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions:

#BCCI_Promotes_Halal

BCCI is saying “If anyone wants to have meat then it should be only in halal form, players can’t eat any other form of meat whatsoever,”. Indian Citizens are asking them - "BCCI is in India or in Muslim Nation?" pic.twitter.com/Ir8o6Y7Ay2 — Nithyananda Nithyananda (@kamath121070) November 23, 2021

#BCCI_Promotes_Halal

As per reports Indian cricket team is told to follow certain diet plan to stay fit and healthy. This is excellent Idea but emphesis on consuming only Halal certified meat has raised questions in millions of minds.@BCCI any clarification ?? pic.twitter.com/YfNombJPis — Aparna Naik (@AparnaNaik10) November 23, 2021

#BCCI_Promotes_Halal

Indian cricketers get their new dietary plan, will be able to eat only ‘Halal certified’ meat now. Does @BCCI promote Halal products? 99% Indian cricket team members are Hindus, then why Islamic halal menu? pic.twitter.com/rbMxZ4FA0h — VIVEK PAI (@GVivekPai2) November 23, 2021

Indian cricketers get their new dietary plan, will be able to eat only ‘Halal certified’ meat now#BCCI_Promotes_Halal Another example of imposition of Halal on non-Muslims in ‘Secular’ India !@RanraginiFbd pic.twitter.com/bQ45SLDS2g — Babita Ganguly (@Babitaganguly2) November 23, 2021